videoDetails

Hoshiarpur: Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi's Security Breached During Bharat Jodo Yatra Event

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 17, 2023, 11:40 AM IST

A lapse in Rahul Gandhi's security witnessed in Punjab's Hoshiarpur. During Bharat Jodo Yatra, a man hugged Rahul Gandhi, which is being considered as a major breach in Rahul's security.