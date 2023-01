videoDetails

House adjourned after fight during Delhi MCD Mayor election, many councilors injured in scuffle

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 06, 2023, 03:05 PM IST

MCD's Mayor and Deputy Mayor Election was held in Delhi today. During voting, councilors of Aam Aadmi Party and Bharatiya Janata Party clashed with each other and had a tremendous scuffle. Taking a big step regarding this, the house has been adjourned without electing a mayor.