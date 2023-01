videoDetails

Houses, hotels with more cracks will be demolished in Joshimath

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 12, 2023, 08:22 PM IST

A piece of big news is coming out on Joshimath. The houses and hotels in Joshimath are in the danger zone, that is, the houses which have cracks. The work of demolishing them has started. The hotel in the danger zone has been evacuated by the administration.