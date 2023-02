videoDetails

Hyderabad: AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi's relative dies after he shoots himself

| Updated: Feb 28, 2023, 09:23 AM IST

AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi's relative has died in Hyderabad. Owaisi's relative has committed suicide by shooting himself. There was a dispute between the two regarding the property after which this incident took place.