I agree that I have made a mistake - Adhir ranjan

Admitting his mistake on the controversial statement, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan said that I agree that I have made a mistake but he refused to apologize. In the midst of the uproar, Sonia Gandhi reacted by saying that Adhir had apologized. Let us tell you, Adhir Ranjan had given a controversial statement about President Draupadi Murmu.

|Updated: Jul 28, 2022, 12:50 PM IST
