videoDetails

'Icy rain' from the sky in Kashmir, tourists are happy

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 14, 2023, 01:56 PM IST

Snow has frozen on the mountains in Srinagar, both tourists and businessmen are happy with the snowfall in Gulmarg. Due to snowfall, the cold has increased but the tourists are enjoying the weather. See this report from Jammu and Kashmir.