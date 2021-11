Idol of Mother Annapurna to be reinstalled in Kashi Vishwanath temple

The idol of Mother Annapurna, which was stolen from India 107 years ago, is going to reach Kashi today through 18 districts of Uttar Pradesh. The journey from Ayodhya, the city of Ram has left for Kashi and is going to come in a while from now.The reinstallation of the idol will be done tomorrow.