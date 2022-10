IED Blast Conspiracy in Jammu-Kashmir's Bandipora fails

| Updated: Oct 15, 2022, 11:08 AM IST

IED Blast Conspiracy in Jammu-Kashmir's Bandipora fails. As per latest reports, IEDs were recovered from Sopore Road. Due to security reasons, traffic has also been stopped on Sopore Road and Bomb Disposal Squad is present on the spot.