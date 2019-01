If terrorists entered in UP, they would be disposed of on border: Yogi Adityanath

In connection with the conspiracy to dissolve the poison in Ganga water in Prayagraj Kumbh , Uttar Pradesh’s Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that if the concerned terrorists entered the UP, then they would be dealt with on the border. Yogi said that today’s demand for evil is like evil with the wicked. Yogi Adityanath gave this statement when he was giving speeches at an event in