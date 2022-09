Illegal liquor smugglers attacked SDM in Dhar, Madhya Pradesh

The SDM and Naib Tehsildar were injured in this attack. A truck full of liquor worth crores has been seized.

| Updated: Sep 13, 2022, 02:38 PM IST

The SDM and Naib Tehsildar were injured in this attack. A truck full of liquor worth crores has been seized.