videoDetails

Important meeting of 'All India Muslim Personal Law Board' ends in Lucknow

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 05, 2023, 06:14 PM IST

An important meeting of AIMPLB was held in Lucknow, the capital of Uttar Pradesh. In which AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi also participated. In this meeting, many issues including common civil code, entry of women in mosques were discussed.