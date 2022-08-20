NewsVideos

Imran Khan can go to jail for illegal funding

Former Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan is going through difficulties from all sides. He may be arrested anytime in the coming days. Imran did not respond to the notice in the matter of non-appearance before the agency and illegal funding. Now the agency can intensify action in this regard and arrest Imran.

|Updated: Aug 20, 2022, 07:45 PM IST
Former Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan is going through difficulties from all sides. He may be arrested anytime in the coming days. Imran did not respond to the notice in the matter of non-appearance before the agency and illegal funding. Now the agency can intensify action in this regard and arrest Imran.

All Videos

Deshhit: Pakistan scared of India's 'Moscow plan'.
38:35
Deshhit: Pakistan scared of India's 'Moscow plan'.
Agenda India Ka: Mumbai's 26/11-like terrorist attack in Somalia
36:49
Agenda India Ka: Mumbai's 26/11-like terrorist attack in Somalia
Railway bridge collapses due to heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh
6:0
Railway bridge collapses due to heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh
Somalia: Al-Shabab Terrorists Attack Hotel In Mogadishu
1:12
Somalia: Al-Shabab Terrorists Attack Hotel In Mogadishu
Videos 2499513
9:49
Videos 2499513

Trending Videos

38:35
Deshhit: Pakistan scared of India's 'Moscow plan'.
36:49
Agenda India Ka: Mumbai's 26/11-like terrorist attack in Somalia
6:0
Railway bridge collapses due to heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh
1:12
Somalia: Al-Shabab Terrorists Attack Hotel In Mogadishu
9:49
Videos 2499513
Imran Khan,imran khan arrest,imran khan arrested,Imran Khan PTI,imran khan latest news,imran khan news,shahbaz gill arrest,imran khan today,imran riaz khan arrested,imran riaz khan,imran khan latest,PM Imran Khan,imran arrested news,imran khan news updates,imran arrest,imran riaz khan latest,imran riaz khan arrest,arrest of imran khan,imran khan's arrest,imran riaz khan latest news,imran khan today news,Pakistan news,