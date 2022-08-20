Imran Khan can go to jail for illegal funding

Former Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan is going through difficulties from all sides. He may be arrested anytime in the coming days. Imran did not respond to the notice in the matter of non-appearance before the agency and illegal funding. Now the agency can intensify action in this regard and arrest Imran.

| Updated: Aug 20, 2022, 07:45 PM IST

Former Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan is going through difficulties from all sides. He may be arrested anytime in the coming days. Imran did not respond to the notice in the matter of non-appearance before the agency and illegal funding. Now the agency can intensify action in this regard and arrest Imran.