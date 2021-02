In protest against the three agricultural laws, the United Kisan Morcha announced to intensify the protest

In protest against the three agricultural laws, the United Kisan Morcha announced to intensify the movement. Today, farmers will free all toll plazas in Rajasthan, along with farmers in Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh and Bahadurgarh in Haryana. Rahul Gandhi is going on a tour of Rajasthan today where he will address the farmers mahapanchayat.