Income Tax raids several locations of TMC MLA Zakir Hussain

| Updated: Jan 12, 2023, 02:03 PM IST

IT has raided several TMC MLA Zakir Hussain. In this raid, Income Tax has seized Rs 11 crore in 24 hours. The raid is underway at many places of Zakir Hussain in Kolkata and Murshidabad.