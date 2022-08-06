NewsVideos

India became Champion of wrestling in Commonwealth Games

CWG 2022: Indian wrestlers showed amazing game in Commonwealth Games. In wrestling, India has so far won 6 medals on the strength of these strong wrestlers. These include three gold, one silver and two bronze medals. Deepak Poonia, Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik hoisted the tricolor by winning the gold medal. These players showed a wonderful game and did not give any chance to the opposing players to survive.

|Updated: Aug 06, 2022, 10:36 AM IST
CWG 2022,Zee News,Zee News video,