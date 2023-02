videoDetails

India-China Conflict: S Jaishankar retaliates on Rahul Gandhi's and Congress' allegations

| Updated: Feb 22, 2023, 09:05 AM IST

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in an interview to a news agency responded to the allegations of Rahul Gandhi and Congress on the China issue. On the China issue, he said that Narendra Modi has sent this army to the China border, not Rahul Gandhi.