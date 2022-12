videoDetails

India-China Faceoff: 'Both countries should talk about current situation,' says America

| Updated: Dec 14, 2022, 12:06 PM IST

America's big statement has come out on the Tawang clash. While giving advice to both countries, America has said that both countries should talk about the current situation. Each layer of China's conspiracy is being revealed on LAC. After the Tawang clash in Arunachal Pradesh, China is seen on the back foot.