India remembers its martyrs on Kargil Victory Diwas 2022

Common people also played an important role in Kargil's victory. Today we will introduce you to two such people who supported the soldiers without raising their arms, shoulder to shoulder with them.

| Updated: Jul 26, 2022, 12:33 PM IST

