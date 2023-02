videoDetails

India Reply To Pak: India's Permanent Mission Counselor Prateek Mathur gives stern reply to Pakistan in UNGA

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 24, 2023, 11:16 AM IST

India has once again showed mirror to Pakistan during United Nations General Assembly. India's Permanent Mission Counselor Prateek Mathur defied Pakistan and said, 'Pakistan is a haven for terrorists'. Know the full statement in this report.