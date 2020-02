IndiaKaDNA Conclave 2020: CAA will consider giving citizenship to Muslims tortured on individual grounds, Ravi Shankar Prasad

Minister of Law and Justice Ravi Shankar Prasad said the Citizenship Amendment Act does not give citizenship to any religion including Muslims nor does it take away the citizenship of any religion including Muslims. This Act is purely implied on Sikhs, Parsis, Hindus, Buddhists and Jains who because of their religion are upset in countries like Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh. This act will consider Muslims who are tortured on an individual basis in these countries.