India's first indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant joined Indian Navy fleet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today gave a new gift to the country in the form of INS Vikrant. This indigenous aircraft carrier today joined the ranks of the Indian Navy. The weight of this vessel is 45 thousand tons.

| Updated: Sep 02, 2022, 03:56 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today gave a new gift to the country in the form of INS Vikrant. This indigenous aircraft carrier today joined the ranks of the Indian Navy. The weight of this vessel is 45 thousand tons.