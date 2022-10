India's first mountaineer Santosh Yadav addressed the program of Vijayadashami at the RSS headquarters in Nagpur

| Updated: Oct 05, 2022, 10:42 AM IST

The program of Vijayadashami is being organized at the RSS headquarters in Nagpur. The Sangh was established on the day of Vijayadashami. RSS chief will address in a while. Before that, India's first mountaineer Santosh Yadav is addressing the program.