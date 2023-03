videoDetails

India's fugitive Zakir Naik reaches Oman

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 25, 2023, 07:20 PM IST

Zakir Naik in Oman: India's fugitive Zakir Naik has reached Oman. Where he converted a Hindu woman from the stage and made her accept Islam. Fugitive Zakir Naik has incited the Hindu woman and her family to convert to Islam.