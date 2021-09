Infighting continues in Punjab Congress, Sunil Jakhar raises question on Harish Rawat's statement

Even after the change of leadership, factionalism in the party is not taking the name of calm. Now the former state president of the party, Sunil Jakhar is furious. He has raised questions on the statement of state in-charge Harish Rawat, in which he talked about contesting the next assembly elections under the leadership of state president Navjot Singh Sidhu.