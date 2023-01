videoDetails

INS Vagir inducted into the Indian Navy, know the specialty of INS Vagir. Latest Hindi News

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 23, 2023, 12:02 PM IST

INS Vagir joined the Navy on the occasion of Parakram Diwas. The strength of the Navy will further increase through INS Vagir. Vagir is capable of detecting the enemy by going 400 meters deep.