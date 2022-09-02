INS Vikrant 2022 : PM Modi commissions India’s first indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant

PM Modi dedicated INS Vikrant to the Indian Navy today. Dedicating the INS Vikrant to the country, PM Modi said that this event being held on INS Vikrant is a mark of India's rising spirit on the world horizon. It has infused a new confidence to the country.

| Updated: Sep 02, 2022, 12:17 PM IST

