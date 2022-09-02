NewsVideos

INS Vikrant 2022 : PM Modi commissions India’s first indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant

PM Modi dedicated INS Vikrant to the Indian Navy today. Dedicating the INS Vikrant to the country, PM Modi said that this event being held on INS Vikrant is a mark of India's rising spirit on the world horizon. It has infused a new confidence to the country.

|Updated: Sep 02, 2022, 12:17 PM IST
PM Modi dedicated INS Vikrant to the Indian Navy today. Dedicating the INS Vikrant to the country, PM Modi said that this event being held on INS Vikrant is a mark of India's rising spirit on the world horizon. It has infused a new confidence to the country.

All Videos

Desh Superfast: Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveils new Naval ensign
10:37
Desh Superfast: Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveils new Naval ensign
Speed News: PM Modi targets opposition parties
4:55
Speed News: PM Modi targets opposition parties
Bihar Politics : Will Kartik Kumar be arrested?
3:25
Bihar Politics : Will Kartik Kumar be arrested?
How popular is K-Pop in India? Let's here it from the idol itself...
How popular is K-Pop in India? Let's here it from the idol itself...
PM Modi unveils new ensign of Indian Navy
19:14
PM Modi unveils new ensign of Indian Navy

Trending Videos

10:37
Desh Superfast: Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveils new Naval ensign
4:55
Speed News: PM Modi targets opposition parties
3:25
Bihar Politics : Will Kartik Kumar be arrested?
How popular is K-Pop in India? Let's here it from the idol itself...
19:14
PM Modi unveils new ensign of Indian Navy
INS Vikrant,Vikrant,ins vikrant news,ins vikrant aircraft,ins vikrant aircraft carrier,ins vikrant new aircraft carrier,aircraft carrier ins vikrant,ins vikrant in action,ins vikrant latest news,ins vikrant sea trials,indian ins vikrant,ins vikrant pm modi,indian navy aircraft carrier ins vikrant,ins vikrant vs ins vikramaditya,ins vikranth,ins vikrant vs china aircraft carrier,pm modi ins vikrant,ins vikrant history,india ins vikrant,swadeshi,