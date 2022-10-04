NewsVideos

Insulting gods and goddesses in movies becoming trend?

|Updated: Oct 04, 2022, 09:58 PM IST
Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra has warned the producer and director of the film Adipurush that legal action will be taken if the objectionable scenes are not removed from the film.

All Videos

Supreme leader of iran Ayatollah Ali Khamenei breaks his silence on ongoing protest against hijab
Supreme leader of iran Ayatollah Ali Khamenei breaks his silence on ongoing protest against hijab
J&K DG Prisons Hemant Kumar Lohia found murdered at his house, Who was DGP Hemant Kumar?
J&K DG Prisons Hemant Kumar Lohia found murdered at his house, Who was DGP Hemant Kumar?
Uttarkashi Avalanche: 8 Mountaineers Rescued, Rescue Operation Intensified
3:37
Uttarkashi Avalanche: 8 Mountaineers Rescued, Rescue Operation Intensified
Adipurush Teaser: Mocked by netizens on social media over VFX, fuming political reactions
Adipurush Teaser: Mocked by netizens on social media over VFX, fuming political reactions
Ten people have died due to snow storm in Uttarkashi
10:31
Ten people have died due to snow storm in Uttarkashi

Trending Videos

Supreme leader of iran Ayatollah Ali Khamenei breaks his silence on ongoing protest against hijab
J&K DG Prisons Hemant Kumar Lohia found murdered at his house, Who was DGP Hemant Kumar?
3:37
Uttarkashi Avalanche: 8 Mountaineers Rescued, Rescue Operation Intensified
Adipurush Teaser: Mocked by netizens on social media over VFX, fuming political reactions
10:31
Ten people have died due to snow storm in Uttarkashi
adipurush controversy,Adipurush,Adipurush teaser,Adipurush teaser controversy,Adipurush trailer,adipurush teaser reaction,adipurush teaser review,Adipurush Prabhas,adipurush ravan controversy,adipurush vfx,Adipurush first look,adipurush poster,adipurush reaction,Saif Ali Khan controversy,adipurush review,adipurush teaser hindi,Prabhas Adipurush,adipurush official teaser,Saif Ali Khan Adipurush,Saif Ali Khan,Adipurush,Hindu gods insulted,Narottam Mishra,