videoDetails

Internet service suspended in Punjab till Sunday

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 18, 2023, 04:12 PM IST

Preparations are being made to take action against Amritpal's supporters in Jalandhar, Punjab. The Punjab Police is making preparations to arrest Amritpal and his supporters. Internet service has been stopped in Punjab till Sunday so that the atmosphere in the state does not deteriorate.