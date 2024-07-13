videoDetails

Teachers to be Called 'Didi' - Sambhal DM Orders, Politics Erupts

| Updated: Jul 13, 2024, 04:15 PM IST

New order for primary schools in Sambhal, UP is in the news these days. In which instructions have been issued for the students of government schools. All the students of primary schools will now address their teachers as Didi instead of Madam, while the students have been ordered to address their teachers as Guruji. Sambhal DM Rajendra Pensia has issued this order. The education department has started a new initiative and issued an order for primary schools. In this order, students have also been instructed to say Namaste and Jai Hind while greeting teachers. New rules have also been issued for teachers and they have been forbidden from wearing jeans and t-shirts in school.