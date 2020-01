Internet suspensions in Jammu and Kashmir to be reviewed in a week: Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Friday said that the Internet is a fundamental right and everyone has a right to access it. The ongoing suspension of the internet services in Jammu and Kashmir is a violation of the fundamental right and and centre should form a committee to review the arbitrary suspension of telecom services. The Kashmir valley has been under communication curbs for the last 160 days since the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution. #JammuKashmir #SupremeCourt