videoDetails

Investigation of Nikki Yadav Murder Case intensify, police recreate the entire incident

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 17, 2023, 12:47 PM IST

Like the Shraddha murder case in Delhi, a young man killed his live in partner Nikki Yadav. The statement of Nikki's uncle has come to the fore and he said that the accused Sahil should be hanged. Uncle also said that this case should be heard in a fast track court.