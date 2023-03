videoDetails

IPL 2023 may lose its shine in the absence of these star players

| Updated: Mar 16, 2023, 09:46 PM IST

IPL 2023: The 16th season of IPL 2023 is going to start from 31st March. Like last time, this time also 10 teams will play in IPL to win the title, but for some franchises, this IPL can be a bit difficult. The absence of their star players can become a matter of concern for them.