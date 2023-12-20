trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2701181
NewsVideos
videoDetails

IPL 2024 Auction: Who is Kumar Kushagra sold to Delhi Capitals for Rs 7 crore?

|Updated: Dec 20, 2023, 07:36 PM IST
Follow Us
IPL 2024 Auction: IPL 2024 के ऑक्शन में कई अनकैप्ड प्लेयर्स (uncapped players) पर करोड़ों रुपये की बोली लगी. इस ऑक्शन में एक और नाम जो काफी चर्चा में आया है, वो है कुमार कुशाग्र (Kumar Kushagra) का. झारखंड के इस खिलाड़ी को दिल्ली कैपिटल्स (Delhi Capitals) की टीम ने अपने साथ जोड़ा. इसके लिए दिल्ली कैपिटल्स ने सात करोड़ 20 लाख रुपये तक खर्च कर दिए. कुशाग्र फर्स्ट क्लास मैच में दोहरा शतक लगाने वाले छठे सबसे युवा बल्लेबाज बन गए थे.अब वह IPL 2024 के लिए दिल्ली कैपिटल्स का हिस्सा होंगे.

All Videos

Bihar SI Murder in Begusarai
Play Icon2:27
Bihar SI Murder in Begusarai
Jagdeep Dhankhar Mimicry Row: 'I was isulted for 20 years,' says PM Modi
Play Icon7:3
Jagdeep Dhankhar Mimicry Row: 'I was isulted for 20 years,' says PM Modi
BJP Women MPs protest against mimicry of Jagdeep Dhankhar
Play Icon1:57
BJP Women MPs protest against mimicry of Jagdeep Dhankhar
Deepika Padukone without Makeup: Prepare to be Surprised
Play Icon0:17
Deepika Padukone without Makeup: Prepare to be Surprised
Mamata Banerjee meets PM Modi
Play Icon4:22
Mamata Banerjee meets PM Modi

Trending Videos

Bihar SI Murder in Begusarai
play icon2:27
Bihar SI Murder in Begusarai
Jagdeep Dhankhar Mimicry Row: 'I was isulted for 20 years,' says PM Modi
play icon7:3
Jagdeep Dhankhar Mimicry Row: 'I was isulted for 20 years,' says PM Modi
BJP Women MPs protest against mimicry of Jagdeep Dhankhar
play icon1:57
BJP Women MPs protest against mimicry of Jagdeep Dhankhar
Deepika Padukone without Makeup: Prepare to be Surprised
play icon0:17
Deepika Padukone without Makeup: Prepare to be Surprised
Mamata Banerjee meets PM Modi
play icon4:22
Mamata Banerjee meets PM Modi
IPL 2024 auction,Kumar Kushagra,