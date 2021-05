Is Ayurvedic medicine 'Ayush 64' very effective in the common symptoms of Coronavirus?

Amidst the rising cases of Coronavirus, an Ayurvedic medicine has also emerged which is proving effective in the treatment of Corona. The Ministry of AYUSH claimed that Ayurvedic medicine called 'Ayush 64' is proving to be very effective for the treatment of patients of mild and moderate levels of COVID-19.