Is Rahul Gandhi instigating protests in the Lok Sabha?

The Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned for the day after Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi condemned a Congress member’s attempt to attack Harsh Vardhan when he condemned Rahul Gandhi for his indecent language against Narendra. On the other hand, the Congress MP Manickam Tagore said that this a total lie and they went to the 'well of the house' to ask the Speaker to intervene and stop the speech of BJP minister.