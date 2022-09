Is Sachin Pilot going to be new Rajasthan CM?

The stir in the Congress has intensified over the new Chief Minister in Rajasthan. Sachin Pilot has met Congress MLAs in the Assembly. Now it is gradually becoming clear that if Ashok Gehlot is elected as the new president of the Congress party, then he will not be able to continue as the Chief Minister of Rajasthan.