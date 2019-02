ISI devices new plan to shield Hafiz Saeed's JuD, splits terror group in two parts: IB sources

Days after Pakistan banned the 2008 Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed-led Jamat-ud-Dawa (JuD) and its charity wing Falah-e-Insaniat Foundation (FIF), Pak-based ISI formed two news fronts of the terror outfit — 'Jammu Kashmir Movement' and 'Rescue, Relief and Education Foundation', warned the Intelligence Bureau sources. Watch this video to know more.