ISRO LVM3-M2 Launch: India created history in space, sent 36 satellites simultaneously
|
Updated:
Oct 23, 2022, 08:57 AM IST
India has created a new history in space. ISRO launched 36 satellites from its heaviest rocket LVM3-M2. See this report for more details about this.
×
