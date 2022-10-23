NewsVideos

ISRO LVM3-M2 Launch: India created history in space, sent 36 satellites simultaneously

|Updated: Oct 23, 2022, 08:57 AM IST
India has created a new history in space. ISRO launched 36 satellites from its heaviest rocket LVM3-M2. See this report for more details about this.

