IT Ministry Summons Wikipedia after Arshdeep Singh's page entry changed

| Updated: Sep 05, 2022, 04:22 PM IST

Arshdeep Singh is being trolled on social media after India's defeat in the Asia Cup match against Pakistan. While running 'propaganda' against him, some anti-national forces are conspiring to spoil the atmosphere in India by linking him with Khalistan. Meanwhile, the Government of India has sought a response from Wikipedia for linking the name of Khalistan with Arshdeep's Wikipedia profile.