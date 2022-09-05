NewsVideos

IT Ministry Summons Wikipedia after Arshdeep Singh's page entry changed

Arshdeep Singh is being trolled on social media after India's defeat in the Asia Cup match against Pakistan. While running 'propaganda' against him, some anti-national forces are conspiring to spoil the atmosphere in India by linking him with Khalistan. Meanwhile, the Government of India has sought a response from Wikipedia for linking the name of Khalistan with Arshdeep's Wikipedia profile.

|Updated: Sep 05, 2022, 04:22 PM IST
