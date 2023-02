videoDetails

Jai Ram Ramesh Makes big remark says, 'Part of Rahul Gandhi's Speech removed from Lok Sabha'

| Updated: Feb 08, 2023, 03:11 PM IST

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi surrounded PM Modi over Adani case. During the discussion on the motion of thanks, Rahul made many big allegations against the Prime Minister. Now in this matter, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has tweeted that Lok Sabha has removed some part of Rahul Gandhi's speech.