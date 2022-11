Jaipur: Brother-in-law among 3 held for shooting woman

| Updated: Nov 24, 2022, 10:53 AM IST

Unknown miscreants opened fire on a girl in Murlipura area of ​​Jaipur, Rajasthan. Both had intercast marriage. The family members were not happy with their marriage. Now this case has been revealed and the police has arrested the accused Abdul Aziz.