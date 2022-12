videoDetails

Jaishankar's big statement on China and Pakistan

| Updated: Dec 15, 2022, 12:27 PM IST

Foreign Minister S Jaishankar showed the mirror to China and Pakistan in UNSC. S Jaishankar said- Some countries protect terrorists by forming factions. On raising the issue of Kashmir on behalf of Pakistan in the UNSC, Jaishankar reminded of the attack on the Indian Parliament and the hosting of bin Laden.