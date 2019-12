Jamia Millia violence was well-planned conspiracy, who is responsible?

The violence that broke out on December 15 evening after a protest march by Jamia Millia Islamia University students was well-planned and not a spontaneous one, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (South East) Kumar Gyanesh told the media on December 17 that an investigation was underway, and 10 people have been arrested. However, no student was among those taken into custody. #CAAprotest #CAB #JamiaProtest