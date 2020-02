Jamia Nagar, Delhi: Scooty riders left again after firing, administration kept on watching

Firing continues against the ongoing Anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) in the capital Delhi. In a third such incident, a gunshot was fired again outside the Jamia Millia Islamia University in south Delhi on Sunday night. Two suspects of firing, one of whom was wearing a red jacket, came on a scooter and fired outside gate number 5. The Jamia Coordination Committee, which is participating in the protest against the amended citizenship law, said no one was injured in the incident.