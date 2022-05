Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind Meet : Maulana Madani's 'provocative' plan?

Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind's meeting was held on the second day. In this meeting, Maulana Mahmood Madani has once again given a provocative statement. He said that if Muslims start following their Shariah then no one will be able to stop them. He also added that then the divorces will be given as per Shariah.