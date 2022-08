Jammu and Kashmir: Army foils infiltration bid along LoC in Jammu

The army has foiled a major infiltration plot in Jammu and Kashmir. Terrorist Tabarak Hussain, who was caught near the LoC, confessed that he was sent by a Pakistani Army officer to attack Indian soldiers.

| Updated: Aug 25, 2022, 10:18 AM IST

