Jammu & Kashmir: Government's action against terror continues

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 10, 2023, 07:51 AM IST

The Central Government's campaign against terrorism continues. Arbaaz Mir has been declared a terrorist who is a resident of Jammu and Kashmir. Arbaz Ahmed Mir, associated with Lashkar-e-Taiba, has been declared a terrorist under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.