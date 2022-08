Jammu Kashmir: Six members of a family found dead under suspicious circumstances

There is shocking news from Jammu and Kashmir. Here, the bodies of 6 people have been found from a house. It is believed that all of them died under suspicious circumstances

| Updated: Aug 17, 2022, 10:06 AM IST

There is shocking news from Jammu and Kashmir. Here, the bodies of 6 people have been found from a house. It is believed that all of them died under suspicious circumstances