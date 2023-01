videoDetails

Jammu-Kashmir: Terrorist attack on Hindu families in Rajouri, protest against killing of Hindus

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 02, 2023, 10:04 AM IST

Terrorists have attacked late Sunday evening in Rajouri of Jammu and Kashmir and Jadibal area of Srinagar. Terrorists fired on Hindu families in Rajouri. There is news of the death of four people in this incident.