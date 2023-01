videoDetails

Jammu Kashmir's Anantnag Witnesses Heavy Snow Fall

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 20, 2023, 01:24 PM IST

Snowfall is witnessed in many parts of Jammu and Kashmir. Anantnag is covered with white sheet due to heavy snowfall. Indian Meteorological Department predicts that snowfall will continue from 23rd January to 25th January.